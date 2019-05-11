Teacher Shortages are Expected in the Coming Years in Bulgaria

There will be shortage of teachers in the next 15 years due to the age structure - more retiring than those who will go teach to schools. This became known after the words of the Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev in parliament. He pointed out that this poses a serious challenge to all systems, sectors and professions.

The main decision, in his words, is the double increase in teachers' wages, which was taken in 2017 and which the education ministry performs. For the next two years, BGN 360 million has been set aside to double the increase in teacher salaries, he added.

"We have positive signals, we are increasing the inclination to be involved in pedagogical education and pedagogical profession, but we still do not satisfy it, especially in some disciplines, we have a big shortage," Valchev said. He stressed that there should be a way for pedagogical education to be given to students with the highest scores. Next year, we are considering additional incentives for inclusion in the pedagogical education of the students who finish with the highest scores, the minister said.

Valchev also noted the creation of the "Motivated Teachers" program. It will finance the acquisition of pedagogical qualifications by people who have it in other areas of higher education. For example, engineer teaches math or physics. These are the disciplines that have the greatest shortage of teachers, Valchev said.

There will be additional funding for teachers who already have one in a specialty, but they also want another teacher, for example, to be able to teach geography. This will be especially useful for small schools where a teacher can not make hours full-time, the minister said.