Tickets Available for Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya

Tickets are now available for the adventure trip with Baba Metsa retro train, Bulgaria’s railway company BDZ said on May 10, reports BNT.

The adventure journey with the steam locomotive from Sofia to Bankya will start from Sofia central station at 09:00 on May 18.

During its stay in the resort town of Bankya, all visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the first national festival of street artists.

The journey back to Sofia will start from Bankya at 14:30.

The steam locomotive, known as Baba Metsa (Granny Bear), is one of the 16.27 series, produced in 1948. It is among the two of its kind in the world, which is still performing its duty on rails.