Employers Demand Resignation of the Bulgarian National Electricity Company’s Management

Employers' organizations have demanded the resignation of the management of the National Electricity Company (NEC) because of the recent surge in electricity prices for businesses, reports BNT.

In a letter to the government, they insisted on dividing the state company's functions into a public utility supplier for household and commercial. NEC said they did not have a commitment to regulate the prices at the power exchange, which are determined on a market principle. According to NEC, the surge in electricity prices is due to the half-empty dams, which is why water power plants do not work and is also due to the big electricity exports from the traders.

Tsvetan Simeonov, President of Bulgarina Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI): We are sending this very serious signal once again to the government. It is not right for the competent institutions and companies, under the control of the state, not to take the necessary steps to provide larger quantities of electricity on the power exchange, which is the normal way for the prices to obtain sizes that are more acceptable for the Bulgarian business.

Petar Iliev, CEO of NEC: NEC has never had an obligation to regulate the free market. We offer all the available quantities for the day to the electricity power exchange. Why do some people think that in order to be cheap to them, the state energy sector should incur losses? We never had any intention to damage someone or not to give to business.