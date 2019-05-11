Bulgarian President Radev Met with the Management of the Central Election Commision
At a meeting with the Central Election Commission on May 10, President Rumen Radev called for measures to be taken to reduce the number of invalid votes during the upcoming EP elections. He also stressed the need to ensure the security of machine voting and personal data, reports BNT.
CEC announced that the delivery of the machines was on schedule and expressed confidence that they would hold well-organised and fair elections.
Rumen Radev, Bulgaria’s President: I want to emphasise on the large number of invalid votes usually registered in Bulgarian elections, because they not only raise doubts about the transparency of the election process but practically supplant the choice of Bulgarian voters.
Stefka Stoeva, Chair of CEC: To dat, the machines had to be delivered in our country, such is the term under the agreement with the contractor. By May 15, the machine software must be installed and by the day before the elections, they must be delivered to the polling stations.
