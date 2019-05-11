Bulgarian Parliament Opened Faculty of Medicine at University in Burgas

The Parliament has decided that a Faculty of Medicine should be opened at the Prof. Dr. Asen Zlatarov University in Burgas, Focus News Agency reports. The decision was adopted unanimously with 91 votes in favour.

The proposal for the medical faculty was made by the Academic Council of the University. The new unit will have 54 lecturers in 9 departments and 70% of the lectures will be led by professors and associated professors. The new faculty will teach medicine, dentistry, and medicine in healthcare and sports. The university already has the necessary facilities. For clinical practice, the institution will conclude contracts with two university hospitals in Burgas.