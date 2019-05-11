Bulgarian Parliament Opened Faculty of Medicine at University in Burgas

Society » EDUCATION | May 11, 2019, Saturday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Opened Faculty of Medicine at University in Burgas

The Parliament has decided that a Faculty of Medicine should be opened at the Prof. Dr. Asen Zlatarov University in Burgas, Focus News Agency reports. The decision was adopted unanimously with 91 votes in favour.
The proposal for the medical faculty was made by the Academic Council of the University. The new unit will have 54 lecturers in 9 departments and 70% of the lectures will be led by professors and associated professors. The new faculty will teach medicine, dentistry, and medicine in healthcare and sports. The university already has the necessary facilities. For clinical practice, the institution will conclude contracts with two university hospitals in Burgas.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria