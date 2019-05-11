Balloon with Tourists got Stuck in Rocks in the Bulgarian Rhodopes
A group of tourists flying on a balloon got stuck between rocks in the Rhodopes around 20:30 on Thursday, announced the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross.
No one got injured in the incident. Tourists have been rescued by Civil Protection.
The accident occurred in the area of Ustina village, in the area known as the "Tower".
The balloon took off from Perushtitsa but a few minutes later it lost its height and stuck in the rocks, an eyewitness told TrafficNews.
During the incident with the balloon, four people were flying and they were lucky to be without injuries.
