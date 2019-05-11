Grigor Dimitrov Negotiates with Becker to Be his New Coach

Grigor Dimitrov, who split with coach Danny Velverdu, is negotiating with the legendary German tennis player Boris Becker, FOCUS News Agency quoted foreign publications.

In the period from 2013 to 2016 Becker was coach of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and their partnership led to three Grand Slam titles.

Dimitrov, however, is also waiting for an answer from Andre Agassi, who was part of his team for the big tournaments only because of his unwillingness to travel all year round and be away from his family.

Grigor Dimitrov and Danny Valverdu parted after nearly three years of joint work.

Valverdu joined the team of the Bulgarian in July 2016. Their joint work brought Grigor to his biggest career success and third place in the world rankings.

After the victory in the final Masters in London at the end of 2017. However, what followed was a serious drop, and Grigor Dimitrov is already on the verge of falling out of the top 50, which led to their expected separation.

"Thank you for the last three years, Grigor Dimitrov, I am always there for you, every day," wrote the Venezuelan in social networks.