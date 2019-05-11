At Least 70 Migrants Drowned off the Coast of Tunisia

At least 70 migrants drowned yesterday when their ship sank into international waters off the coast of Tunisia, and 16 were rescued, Tunisia press agency AFP reported, quoted by Reuters.

The craft sunk 40 nautical miles from the coast of Spafas, south of the capital Tunisia. Survivors were rescued from fishing boats.

The International Organization for Migration reported at least 50 perished and 16 survivors.

Officials of the Tunisian Coast Guard are trying to find the bodies of the victims near Sfax.

The wrecked ship was probably sailing to Europe from neighboring Libya.