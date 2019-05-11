New Book in Exchange for Kilogram of Plastic Initiative in Five Bulgarian Cities

On 11 and 12 May, residents of five cities will be able to take a new book if they hand over one or more kilograms of recyclable plastic.

The seventh edition of the Waste Books initiative will take place in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo and Stara Zagora. The idea of ​​the organizers is to stimulate the decrease of the use of plastic in Bulgaria.

Since the first campaign event in 2013, over 55 tons of plastic waste have been recycled and tens of thousands of books have been distributed.

This year, the plastic products to be taken should be cleaned and crushed. Anyone who provides one kilogram of waste will receive a coupon for one paper or two e-books available on the campaign site.

As the main partner of this year's edition is "Kaufland Bulgaria", besides books, the participants will get a discount in the stores of the company.

In each city the event will start at 10 o'clock and will last until 13 o'clock.