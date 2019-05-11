Several Central Areas in Sofia without Water after an Accident
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A broken pipe left part of the neighborhoods of Lagera, Hipodruma, Beli brezi, Kriva reka and Ivan Vazov in Sofia.
There are a number of hospitals in the area - Pirogov, Military Medical Academy, Alexandrovska and others.
The accident occurred in the early hours of May 11 in the area between Geshov Boulevards and Bulgaria.
Sofiyska Voda team is working on the problem.
The concessionaire promises to release the water by 10:30 on Saturday.
- » At Least 70 Migrants Drowned off the Coast of Tunisia
- » Eight Injured After a Passenger Train Crash With a Truck in Germany
- » A Car Ran over Three Girls and a Boy in Sofia and Fell into the Perlovska River
- » 64 Reports Received Related to the Dynamic Weather Conditions in the last Two Days
- » 41 People Died after a Plane Crash in Moscow
- » Bus with Children Caught on Fire on the Hemus Highway