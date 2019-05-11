Several Central Areas in Sofia without Water after an Accident

A broken pipe left part of the neighborhoods of Lagera, Hipodruma, Beli brezi, Kriva reka and Ivan Vazov in Sofia.

There are a number of hospitals in the area - Pirogov, Military Medical Academy, Alexandrovska and others.

The accident occurred in the early hours of May 11 in the area between Geshov Boulevards and Bulgaria.

Sofiyska Voda team is working on the problem.

The concessionaire promises to release the water by 10:30 on Saturday.