The Bulgarian Interior Ministry Searches for the Killer of a 38-year-old Woman

The search for 43-year-old Stoyan Georgiev Zaikov, known by the nickname Chane, continues.

He is suspected of murdering 38-year-old Milena, with whom he lived on marital grounds.

The bloody incident happened on Friday morning. The victim, Milena Shishkova, was found with fire wounds in her head near the house where she lives with her 15-year-old son in Kostenets.

The dead woman had a hair salon and a mourning agency in town. According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the suspect has several criminal registrations and was in prison for theft, working as a stonemason.

On Friday morning, the Milena's sister went to her home after she did not answer her phone. The house, however, was covered in blood, and she immediately alerted the police.

On-site forensic investigators discovered the dead woman on a clearing near the street, meters away from her home. She was found to have gunshot wounds in her head. The weapon was not found, but according to the initial data the bullets are the 22nd caliber.

Stoyan Zaikov and Milena Shishkova lived on marital grounds, but in the last two years they had issues. Before the bloody incident, the man lived in another house in Kostenets. He was jealous of his wife, wrote "24 hours". It's unclear whether she had a relationship with another man.

Stoyan has been following Milena for about a month, tells the sister of murdered hairdresser Slavyana Shishkova. She dismisses the love triangle version as the reason for the murder.

"Milena did not want him, she had no time to go out because of her business," says Slavyana Shishkova in front of "24 hours". She is convinced that Stoyan killed her sister and hopes the police will catch him.