Bulgaria: Over the vast Majority of Bulgaria it will be Sunny with Thunderstorms in the Afternoon

Today over most of the country the weather will be mostly sunny. Considerable clouds will be appear over the eastern regions and above the mountains, and in the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected. The atmospheric pressure will rise, but it will remain a bit lower than the average for the month . A faint west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 19 ° and 24 °, in Sofia about 20 ° are expected, reported FOCUS News Agency citing the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Over the Black Sea the cloudiness will be mostly significant. Mainly in the afternoon brief thunderstorms are expected there. It will blow weak northwestern wind. The maximum air temperatures: 18 ° -20 °. The sea water temperature is 14 °, the waves of the sea will be 2 bales.
Above the mountains there will be more cloudy in the afternoon, when it will rain in some places. It will blow a moderate northwestern wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 14 °, at 2000 meters - about 6 °

