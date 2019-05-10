For Bulgarian Government, Tourism is One of the Main Priorities

"For the government, tourism is one of the main priorities of the management program: the executive is consistent in achieving its goal in this sector - the affirmation of Bulgaria as a year-round tourist destination," said Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova at the annual meeting with branch organizations, of local and state power, quoted by the press service of the Council of Ministers.



The meeting is organized by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova and her team are organized before the start of the season, and the ministers of health Kiril Ananiev and Labor and Social Policy Biser Petkov also took part.



The Deputy Prime Minister has focused on efforts to tackle labor shortages through multiple legislative and regulatory changes.



"The government continues to focus on improving the infrastructure that is at the heart of the region's development," Nikolova said, giving examples of the reconstruction of the Sunny Beach-Burgas route and the repair of key parts of the road network in the region.



At the forum, Minister Angelkova said she was expecting a difficult season with great challenges and a "fight" for every tourist. She has stated that, in the conditions of strong competition in the region, the preservation of the good image of Bulgarian tourism is among the main tasks of the ministry in 2019.



Health Minister Kiril Ananiev stressed that the role of tourism in the country's economic development is of utmost importance. "Controls and inspections will be carried out only in the sense of the laws that are in force, and if problems arise, we will immediately take the necessary measures for the normal running of the season," Ananiev said.



After Varna Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova has checked the preparation of the control bodies for the summer season and in Burgas.