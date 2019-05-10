In April 2019, the total consumer confidence indicator decreases by 0.7 percentage points in comparison with January, which is due entirely to the decreased confidence among the urban population, according to the National Statistical Insitute.

As regards the economic situation in the country over the last 12 months, certain deterioration in assessments of living in the cities is observed, whereas the rural inhabitants are less negative in their attitude compared to the previous survey.

However, the forecasts of both urban and rural population over the next 12 months are more unfavourable, as a result of which the total balance indicator decreases by 2.1 percentage points.

In comparison with 3 months ago, the consumers’ opinions about the financial situation of their households over the last 12 months and the expectations over the next 12 months are more negative. Concerning the unemployment in the country over the next 12 months the forecasts are shifting towards more moderate opinions, as a result of that the balance indicator decreases by 4.4 percentage points.

The consumers continue to consider that over the last 12 months there has been an increase of consumer prices, but at a lower rate, compared to the assessments registered in January. At the same time, their inflation expectations about the next 12 months are less intense.

The last inquiry reports some improvement (by 2.0 percentage points) in the total assessment of the present situation for making major purchases of durable goods1 , as the consumers’ intensions to make such expenditures over the next 12 months are favourable. The rural population’ opinion on the intentions of make expenditures on ‘buying a car’ over the next 12 months is also slightly more positive.