In April 2019, the Total Consumer Confidence Indicator Decreases by 0.7%

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 10, 2019, Friday // 20:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In April 2019, the Total Consumer Confidence Indicator Decreases by 0.7% pixabay.com

In April 2019, the total consumer confidence indicator decreases by 0.7 percentage points in comparison with January, which is due entirely to the decreased confidence among the urban population, according to the National Statistical Insitute.

As regards the economic situation in the country over the last 12 months, certain deterioration in assessments of living in the cities is observed, whereas the rural inhabitants are less negative in their attitude compared to the previous survey.

However, the forecasts of both urban and rural population over the next 12 months are more unfavourable, as a result of which the total balance indicator decreases by 2.1 percentage points.

In comparison with 3 months ago, the consumers’ opinions about the financial situation of their households over the last 12 months and the expectations over the next 12 months are more negative. Concerning the unemployment in the country over the next 12 months the forecasts are shifting towards more moderate opinions, as a result of that the balance indicator decreases by 4.4 percentage points.

The consumers continue to consider that over the last 12 months there has been an increase of consumer prices, but at a lower rate, compared to the assessments registered in January. At the same time, their inflation expectations about the next 12 months are less intense.

The last inquiry reports some improvement (by 2.0 percentage points) in the total assessment of the present situation for making major purchases of durable goods1 , as the consumers’ intensions to make such expenditures over the next 12 months are favourable. The rural population’ opinion on the intentions of make expenditures on ‘buying a car’ over the next 12 months is also slightly more positive.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: consumer, index, Bulgaria, National Statistical Institute
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria