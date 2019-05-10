We Can Check Our Voting Section Over the Internet, by SMS or by Phone

Citizens can check the number of their polling station in the forthcoming European Parliament elections on the Internet, by SMS or by telephone. The reports are provided by the Directorate General "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced.



Information via the Internet can be found at: https://www.grao.bg/elections/. It also provides an opportunity to submit a "Request for Voting at Current Address" by electronic means and to register the issued "Certificates for Voting in Other Places" by the municipal administrations after identification with an electronic signature.

The other option for receiving information is via SMS, which should be sent to 18429. The number is unique for all three mobile operators - A1, Telenor and Vivacom. The cost of an SMS is BGN 0.25 excluding VAT. In the text, citizens must write only the ten digits of their EGN (civil number is a 10‑digit unique number assigned to each Bulgarian citizen or resident). The system returns a response with the number and address of the polling station.

For your section, you can also call the phone by dialing 0800 1 4726 ("0800 1 GRAO"). The number is free for the whole country.