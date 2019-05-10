With More Than 11% More Residential Buildings Were Put Into Operation by March

According to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute in the first quarter of 2019 the number of newly built residential buildings was 635 and the newly built dwellings in them were 2 453, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared to the first quarter of 2018 the buildings were by 65 more (or by 11.4%), and the newly built dwellings in them increased by 918 or by 59.8%.

In the first quarter of 2019, 77.2% of the newly built residential buildings were with steel-concrete construction, 19.7% with solid structure, 1.9% with ‘other’ and 1.2% with panel. Highest is the relative share of houses (73.9%), followed by blocks of flats (16.5%). As compared to the first quarter of 2018 the number of newly built houses, blocks of flats and mixed buildings rose, while the number of newly built country houses dropped.

Highest is the number of residential buildings built in district Burgas - 85 residential buildings with 350 dwellings, followed by Varna - 82 residential buildings with 537 dwellings and Plovdiv - 77 buildings with 408 dwellings in them.

Highest is the number of newly built dwellings with three rooms (38.0%), followed by the number of those with two rooms (35.1%) and lowest is the number of dwellings with six and more rooms - 3.9%.

In the first quarter of 2019 the total useful space of newly built dwellings was 208.6 thousand sq. m or by 40.9% more, compared to the same quarter of 2018, and the living floor space increased (by 36.9%) to 149.0 thousand sq. m (Figure 4). The average useful floor space of a newly built dwelling decreased from 96.4 sq. m in the first quarter of 2018 to 85.0 sq. m in the same quarter of 2019. The biggest average useful floor space of a newly built dwelling was recorded in districts Shumen - 184.8 sq. m and Gabrovo - 174.0 sq. m, and the smallest one in Silistra - 20.7 sq. m and Blagoevgrad - 37.3 sq. meters.