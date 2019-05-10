Jeff Bezos's Company Blue Origin Unveiled Its First Moon Lander "Blue Moon"

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, founder of rocket company Blue Origin revealed its brand new moon lander called "Blue Moon" on a press event in Washington, DC earlier today

The Blue Moon lander, as it's called, is designed to be a flexible vehicle and could carry up to 6.5 tons to the surface of the Moon. Blue Origin has been developing Blue Moon over the last three years and the work process answered a lot of questions about how to safely land on the moon. The new rocket will fire test for the first time as soon as this summer but it already has about six customers.



The richest man in the world has announced that the Blue Moon will ship equipment like small rovers, supplies, tools and carry people no later than 2024.

Bezos ended his presentation with the words "It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay. Big things start small."