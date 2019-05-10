Jeff Bezos's Company Blue Origin Unveiled Its First Moon Lander "Blue Moon"

Business | May 10, 2019, Friday // 14:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jeff Bezos's Company Blue Origin Unveiled Its First Moon Lander "Blue Moon"

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, founder of rocket company Blue Origin revealed its brand new moon lander called "Blue Moon" on a press event in Washington, DC earlier today

The Blue Moon lander, as it's called, is designed to be a flexible vehicle and could carry up to 6.5 tons to the surface of the Moon. Blue Origin has been developing Blue Moon over the last three years and the work process answered a lot of questions about how to safely land on the moon. The new rocket will fire test for the first time as soon as this summer but it already has about six customers.

The richest man in the world has announced that the Blue Moon will ship equipment like small rovers, supplies, tools and carry people no later than 2024.

Bezos ended his presentation with the words "It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay. Big things start small."

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jeff Bezos, moon, rocket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria