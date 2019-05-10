BSP Increases Its Electoral Support

The electoral support distance between the two main political parties in Bulgaria GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party has increased from 1.5% to 2% in favor of BSB by May 8, the latest survey of Mediana sociological agency shows. BSP would receive 31.9% of the votes and GERB would earn 29.9% of the votes if elections were held now.

This is not due to the inflow of new supporters to BSP, but is rather due to outflow of supporters from GERB party, Mediana contends. The third political party which will send MEPs to the European Parliament for sure is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. It would earn 10.7% of the votes if elections were held today, the survey further shows.

/According to BNR

