British Are Once Again Interested In Buying Bulgarian Properties

Bulgaria returns to the top 10 of the overseas property buying sites in 2019 in the UK aplaceinthesun.com rating platform, quoted by the newspaper "Bulgarian News". Bulgaria ranked ninth place in the chart preceded by Turkey, Florida, Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Portugal, France and Spain. Barbados, also a new country on the list, ranked the tenth place.



"It may be the European Union’s poorest country but Bulgaria is rich in property opportunities. Up to 10,000 UK citizens call this Balkan nation home. Many bought during the early noughties boom years when properties could be snapped up for bargain-basement prices. Developers along the country’s 230-mile Black Sea coast and high up in its emerging ski resorts went wild, snapping up seemingly every spare acre of land to build myriad apartment blocks." That's how the article "Time for a New Look at Bulgarian Properties in 2019?" published in aplaceinthesun.com begins. At the moment there are 2434 properties available in Bulgaria.

“A small percentage of British buyers are still looking to buy properties at bargain prices or purchase houses with the intention of moving to Bulgaria permanently,” says Ben Collins of Collins Estates, which specialises in the resale market along the Black Sea coast.

