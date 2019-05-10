From Today The EU Will Live On Ecological Credit

Тhe World Wildlife Fund warned that from today, May 10, the EU will have exhausted the resources that the planet can give it for a year, and noted that this "day of overrun" is occurring earlier every year, reports France.

"Europeans will live on credit, which means that if the whole world lived like them, mankind would have consumed all the natural resources that the planet could renew for a year", the organization said in a report published with Globe Footprint Network.

7 percent of the world's population live in the EU, but it consumes 20 percent of the Earth's bio-capability. The situation is constantly getting worse: in 1961, this "day of overrun" was on October 13th. If the whole world population consumed as much as Europeans, they would need 2.8 planets like Earth, the report said.

There are, however, differences between countries: Luxembourg has reached its "day of overrun" in mid-February, and for Romania that day will be in mid-June.

"This is a deficit that we are constantly increasing from year to year by borrowing resources from the Earth, from other countries and from future generations," the World Wildlife Fund notes.

The EU is recommended to adopt a common agricultural policy that preserves natural resources and favors employment, as well as a plan against deforestation and conversion of natural ecosystems and rules for the control of fishing vessels' activities.

