Sea Complex In Bulgaria Was Named As The Most Innovative Spa Destination

Bulgaria’s Black Sea complex Albena was named the most innovative spa destination at the 24th European Spas Association Congress held in Croatia. The Secretary-General of the European Spas Association Csilla Mezosi bestowed on the prize to the Bulgarian tourist complex.

Albena has four spa centers that earned many quality certificates for the procedures offered at the tourist complex. The water in Albena resort is mineral and its natural temperature is around 30 degrees Celsius. It is used for the treatment of diseases of the locomotor and the nervous systems. /According to BNR