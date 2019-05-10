Tusk Calls EU Summit for May 28

May 10, 2019, Friday
European Council President Donald Tusk said there will be a special summit of EU leaders on May 28, two days after the end of the European election, to “start the process to nominate the next leaders of the EU institutions."


Tweeting after a meeting of EU leaders (minus Theresa May) in Sibiu, Romania, Tusk said the process "should be swift, effective and in accordance with our Treaties." He added that "if consensus proves difficult, I will not shy away from putting these decisions to a vote in June."/ FocusNews

