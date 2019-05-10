Pediatricians Stage New Protests in Sofia and Block Main Avenue

Pediatricians and nurses from the only in Bulgaria specialized pediatric hospital protested in Sofia on Friday morning together with parents of ill children. They blocked one of the main avenues in Bulgaria’s capital Ivan Geshov.

The protesters insist that the limits in children’s healthcare are abolished and demand decent wages. The protesting medics also insist that the pediatric hospital receives a special status of a 100% state-owned hospital which would ensure better state support for pediatric care. / BNR

