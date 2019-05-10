Fourth-graders to sit National External Mathematics Evaluation
Today, around 60,000 fourth-graders from across the country are expected to sit the National External Mathematics Evaluation, which will start at 10:00 am.
The exam includes 19 problems for which pupils can get a maximum of 20 points. 16 of the questions are closed-ended and 3 are open-ended in structure. The duration of the exam is 40 minutes, and for children with special educational needs – 80 min. The exam results will be clear within ten days.
The exam in Man and Society is scheduled for May 14, 10.00 am, and Human and Nature begins at the same time on 16 May.
The goal of these exams is to assess pupils’ individual abilities in different subjects and to monitor the educational process./ FocusNews
