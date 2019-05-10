191 Polling Stations Outside Bulgaria for European Election

Politics | May 10, 2019, Friday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 191 Polling Stations Outside Bulgaria for European Election

Outside of Bulgaria, 191 voting sections will be opened in 64 countries for the upcoming European Election to be held on May 26, the CEC announced.

The biggest number of polling stations are in EU Member States - in the UK - 24, in Germany - 24, in Spain -16, in Greece - 13 and in France – 10./ BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria