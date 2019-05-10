191 Polling Stations Outside Bulgaria for European Election
Politics | May 10, 2019, Friday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Outside of Bulgaria, 191 voting sections will be opened in 64 countries for the upcoming European Election to be held on May 26, the CEC announced.
The biggest number of polling stations are in EU Member States - in the UK - 24, in Germany - 24, in Spain -16, in Greece - 13 and in France – 10./ BNR
- » BSP Increases Its Electoral Support
- » Tusk Calls EU Summit for May 28
- » U.S. Increase Chinese Import Duties For 200 Billion Dollars
- » President Radev: The Greatest Achievement of the EU is the Preservation of Peace For 70 Years
- » Bulgaria and the United States Discussed Ideas For Helping the Orthodox Communities Around the World
- » PM Borissov: Only a United and Strong Europe Can Guarantee Peace and Justice