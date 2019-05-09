Federica Mogherini: The Future of the Balkans in the EU Must be a Priority

Federica Mogherini reminded the European public that support for European integration in the Balkans is enormous, reported NOVA TV. 


Prior to the start of the EU summit in Sibiu, EU foreign policy and security chief Federica Mogherini sent a message to the European public about the importance of integrating the Western Balkans into the Union.

The summit in Sibiu, Romania, is dedicated to the future of the European Union, just two weeks before the major European elections. 

Federica Mogherini arrived in Romania directly from the meeting with the government in Tirana and reminded the European public that the support for European integration in the Balkans is enormous.

"I really believe that today and tomorrow leaders will have to see the future of the Balkans in the EU as a priority issue for our economic prosperity, the security of the region and the whole of the EU,"  Mogherini said before joining the meeting.

She pointed out that in Albania the support for the EU is 90% and that in the future it must "preserve this capital".

