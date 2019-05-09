President Radev: The Greatest Achievement of the EU is the Preservation of Peace For 70 Years

On the occasion of Europe Day, President Rumen Radev noted that the greatest achievement of the European Union has been the preservation of peace in Europe for more than seven decades. The head of state participated in the two ceremonies in Sofia celebrating Europe Day and the 74th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

First he put flowers at the Unknown Soldier's Monument, where he celebrated the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Тhen he took part in the solemn ceremony of raising the European Union flag in front of the presidential institution building.

The great idea of ​​united Europe could not have been realized without the victory over Hitlero-fascism, said President Rumen Radev. He reminded us that we have to respect and honour the memory of the millions of victims in the fight against Nazism and not forget the contribution of Bulgaria.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: Thousands of Bulgarians died in the Second World War, today we have to honour their memory. To give the due to the current Bulgarian veterans, they continue to be an example of patriotism and dedication to the country.