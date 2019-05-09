Bulgaria and the United States Discussed Ideas For Helping the Orthodox Communities Around the World

Through its development aid, Bulgaria and the United States can support Orthodox communities in northern Iraq and Syria by participating in the restoration of temples. This opportunity was discussed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and US State Department Special Representative for Religious Freedom Affairs Samuel Brownback, the Foreign Ministry said.



Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria traditionally has a good look at Syria and northern Iraq and is deeply disturbed by what is happening with the religious communities there.



She pointed out that such cooperation is important for the Bulgarian state, which works consistently for equality and freedom of religion. As an example, she pointed out that there is a small but well-developed and integrated Syrian community in Bulgaria.

Samuel Brownback pointed out that such projects are important to communities in conflict zones, not only because they guarantee their freedom of religion but give them an additional incentive to stay in their homeland instead of emigrating.

As another opportunity to support the religious communities around the world, Minister Zaharieva raised the issue of the need of Bulgarians in the United States from Orthodox churches.



