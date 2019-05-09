Less Tourists From Germany and Russia, More - From the UK and Ukraine

Despite the decline in early booking of tourists from Germany and Russia for holiday on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, there are are still countries which prefer to spend their holiday in Bulgaria. This was announced by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in Varna.

19 per cent is the expected growth of UK tourists. By 50%, reservations have increased from Ukraine, and from the Czech Republic and Poland - by 10%. There will be more tourists from Israel and France. Minister Angelkova participates in a working meeting to prepare for the upcoming summer season.

The Ministry of Tourism is developing a special program to attract more charter flights for organized tourism. Minister Angelkova stressed that this does not mean subsidizing the state.

Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism: I hope that the report with the international consultant we are working with will be ready for a public discussion, which will allow us to attract additional flights, especially at the airports of Varna and Burgas.

Checks on the Black Sea coast start from June 1st, when the tourist season is officially opened. Each beach will be checked at least 3 times. The most visited unprotected beaches will be provided with rescuers and medical services. Cleaning will also be provided. For the first time this summer the Ministry of Tourism will have excerpts in the Black Sea resorts.

At the end of the month will be announced the new initiative of the Ministry "The Day for You", which includes the Municipality of Varna.

Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism: In which we jointly promote the cultural and historical heritage of Varna, so that certain monuments of culture and sights can be visited during the day for free by all tourists.



On May 31, the Ministry of Tourism will hold an investment tourism forum in Sunny Beach Resort.

Nikolina Angelova, Minister of Tourism: The idea is to focus on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast with representatives of famous international chains so that they can invest in building additional capacity for projects that interest them.



At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Tourism signed an agreement with China's largest tour operator to open exported information centers in 28 Chinese cities.

Nikolina Angelkova, Minister of Tourism: But of course, it is important that we work with Greece and Serbia for the general tourist products given the lack of direct airline to Bulgaria and the desire of whale tourists to visit more than one country.



According to Minister Angelkova, the exported information offices will help to promote our country in China.