New Extraordinary Meeting of European Leaders is Expected on May 28

EU Council President Donald Tusk announced that a new extraordinary meeting of European leaders was convened on May 28th. Its job will be to discuss candidacies for top positions in the main European institutions after the European Parliament elections.

Until May 28, leaders must be ready to begin the nomination process for the new EuroInstitutes. Tusk said the process should be quick and warned that if it did not agree, it would put candidate names at the EU's regular summit at the end of June.

The aim of the Council's President is to find candidates to represent different regions of Europe, small and large countries, as well as men and women. The fulfillment of all the conditions will be difficult, as the two largest parties - EPP and PES - are betting on men from Western Europe.

The main European political parties nominated leading candidates for the European elections, among which top posts should be distributed. However, this is not mandatory. Formally, the EU Council nominates the Commission and Council presidential candidates, and the European Parliament approves the President of the European Commission. MEPs elect the President of the institution among themselves. They will meet for the first time after the July 2 election.

