The IXth Sofia Festival of Science Began

Today begins the ninth Sofia Festival of Science. It takes place in Sofia Tech Park, and this year's program has more free events that you can visit by May 12th.

Children's experimental workshops, interactive lectures and DIY are just some of the highlights this year.

Whatever your age, profession or background, come along to a science festival like no other in Bulgaria to explore the curiosity of the world we live in.

 

Created in 2011 by the British Council and the Forum Democrit, and under the patronage of the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science, from its very first year the festival has attracted a large number of supporters.

It is a space where there is no dividing line between culture and science. The event features on Sofia City's Cultural Calendar and supported Sofia's bid to become European Cultural Capital in 2019. The Sofia Science Festival is a founding member of the Bulgarian Festivals Association.

