PM Borissov: Only a United and Strong Europe Can Guarantee Peace and Justice

"Only a united and strong Europe can guarantee peace and justice." This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in his speech at the working lunch of the heads of state and government of the EU member states in the Romanian city of Sibiu.



European leaders are taking part in a summit in the Romanian city of Sibiu, a government press service said in a statement.



Prime Minister Borissov urged Europe to maintain its unity by respecting European values ​​and declaring responsibility for the future of citizens.



The Bulgarian Prime Minister has listed among the leaders the challenges facing the community - global migration flows, security threats, the pace of demographic and technological change, and ever more severe environmental hazards.



"Given these challenges, we need to set the strategic framework for the EU to maintain its leadership in the multilateral approach to decision-making, and it is therefore crucial to promote a Europe that unites, a Europe that protects Europe's world leader and Europe of innovation, "said Boyko Borissov in his speech.



Speaking to leaders in Sibiu, Bulgarian Prime Minister Borissov noted that promoting economic, social and territorial cohesion as well as solidarity among EU Member States should remain guiding principles.



Focus in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's statement was also the unification of European efforts in the fight against terrorism, illegal migration, cyberattache and disinformation, as well as ensuring the security of the external borders. The Bulgarian PM stressed to the meeting that the European Neighborhood Policy and EU enlargement policy with the Western Balkans play an important role.



"Accelerating the reform process in these countries is essential for achieving sustainable stability, prosperity and security for the region and for Europe as a whole," said Boyko Borissov.



He said that Bulgaria will continue to support the six Western Balkan countries on their way to the EU on the basis of their own merits and the fulfillment of the enlargement criteria, adding that our country supports the opening of negotiations with the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Albania through June 2019 for accession to the European Union.





Speaking at the meeting, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov stressed that effective management of migration and the fight against terrorism require a strengthening of border control on a pan-European level as well as improved cooperation between competent authorities.



"We will continue to assert our strong position that a solid burden sharing is needed and that no Member State should be left alone to deal with the challenges of migration," the prime minister said.





The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that despite the internal and external challenges, the European Union continues to provide peace and prosperity.



"But peace is not a given and its preservation requires tolerance and cohesion," said Boyko Borissov to the European leaders and ended his speech with the message that His Holiness Pope Francis sent to Sofia - "Peace to the Earth".