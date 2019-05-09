Agricultural Minister Rumen Porozhanov is ready to resign, reported BTA.



Agriculture Minister Rumen Porozhanov declares that he is ready to resign. He discussed this with Prime Minister Borissov yesterday, Porozhanov explained to the media.



He was questioned in the special prosecution, but refused to comment the case.



"At a moment when the prime minister thinks I'm politically influenced in some way, in terms of one case or another, I will resign," Porrozhanov said in a comment on his conversation with the prime minister.



The minister also said that there was no concern about the checks as to how things were done. And he added that his personal income and property were declared and legitimate.



According to Porozhanov the State Fund ''Agriculture'' works "fairly well" and its work would not improve if it goes to the Ministry of Finance.



Porrozhanov's questioning relates to the investigation of eight people, including Minui Staykov, for violations of EU funds granted by the Agriculture Fund.