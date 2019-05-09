The Parliament has adopted the final amendments to the Energy Act, Focus News Agency reports. With the amendments, power producers with installed capacity between 1 MW and 4 MW from 1 July 2019 have the opportunity to enter the free market, which will provide additional quantities of electricity on the stock exchange and will improve competition.

From 1 July 2019, these producers will switch from preferential prices to market prices and a premium agreement. Until 31 August 2019, they must sign a premium agreement with the Electricity System Security Fund (ESSF), with agreements entering into force no later than 1 October 2019.

So far 100% of the energy from these small producers has been bought by the public service provider (NEK) and they have been 100% compensated by the ESSF.



The changes will affect 12 high-efficiency cogeneration producers and 360 renewable sources producers. Annually, these plants produce a total of around 1,500,000 MWh of electricity.