The Parliament Has Adopted the Final Amendments to the Energy Act
The Parliament has adopted the final amendments to the Energy Act, Focus News Agency reports. With the amendments, power producers with installed capacity between 1 MW and 4 MW from 1 July 2019 have the opportunity to enter the free market, which will provide additional quantities of electricity on the stock exchange and will improve competition.
From 1 July 2019, these producers will switch from preferential prices to market prices and a premium agreement. Until 31 August 2019, they must sign a premium agreement with the Electricity System Security Fund (ESSF), with agreements entering into force no later than 1 October 2019.
So far 100% of the energy from these small producers has been bought by the public service provider (NEK) and they have been 100% compensated by the ESSF.
The changes will affect 12 high-efficiency cogeneration producers and 360 renewable sources producers. Annually, these plants produce a total of around 1,500,000 MWh of electricity.
