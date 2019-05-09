The Parliament Has Adopted the Final Amendments to the Energy Act

Politics | May 9, 2019, Thursday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Parliament Has Adopted the Final Amendments to the Energy Act

The Parliament has adopted the final amendments to the Energy Act, Focus News Agency reports. With the amendments, power producers with installed capacity between 1 MW and 4 MW from 1 July 2019 have the opportunity to enter the free market, which will provide additional quantities of electricity on the stock exchange and will improve competition.

From 1 July 2019, these producers will switch from preferential prices to market prices and a premium agreement. Until 31 August 2019, they must sign a premium agreement with the Electricity System Security Fund (ESSF), with agreements entering into force no later than 1 October 2019.

So far 100% of the energy from these small producers has been bought by the public service provider (NEK) and they have been 100% compensated by the ESSF.


The changes will affect 12 high-efficiency cogeneration producers and 360 renewable sources producers. Annually, these plants produce a total of around 1,500,000 MWh of electricity.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria