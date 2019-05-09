Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Was Welcomed in Sibiu by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis

May 9, 2019, Thursday
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was welcomed in Sibiu by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis for the informal meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU member states.

On the Day of Europe, they gathered in the Romanian city to discuss strategic plans for the EU in the coming years, the government information service said.


The Euroleague program began with a traditional exchange of views with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and a family photograph of Piazza Mare.

The program continues with a working lunch dedicated to Europe's place in the world.

