The Gap between Lowest and Highest Salaries is Widening in Bulgaria

According to data of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, in the first quarter of 2019 the cost of living of a four-member Bulgarian family amounted to EUR 1,249 or EUR 312 per capita, which is EUR 16 more as compared to the same period in 2018.

The salary continues to be the main source of income in the Bulgarian households- an average of EUR 580 per household. The purchasing power increased with 6.4%.

The gap between lowest and highest salaries is widening and now the biggest wages are 5.9% higher than the minimum salary. As a result, social inequalities increase and the middle class has disappeared.

According to the proposal of CITUB, the salaries must increase between 12% and 15% on an annual basis and that in 2020 the average salary in Bulgaria must reach EUR 971 and the minimum should reach EUR 460. BNR