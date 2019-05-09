Five Applicants will Participate at the Concession Procedure for Sofia Airport

All five applicants were allowed to participate at the concession procedure for Sofia Airport, it became clear after the bids of the applicants were opened at the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport.

The five companies are the Vitosha Consortium, the SOF Connect Consortium, the UBB Consortium Sofia Airport JV, the Aeroports de Paris Consortium which also includes Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari Holding and Fraport Bulgaria. The winner will be granted a concession of Sofia Airport for a period of 35 years.

Bulgaria is expected to earn from the concession over EUR 1 billion. The candidates must build a new third terminal by the end of the tenth year of the concession. The future concessionaire is also required to expand Terminal 2 and make a survey and if necessary build a second runway./ BNR

