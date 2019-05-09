President Rumen Radev: Europe's Greatest Achievement is the European Union

Europe’s greatest achievement is the European Union, and the greatest achievement of the European Union has been the preservation of peace in Europe for more than seven decades, Bulgaria’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev said after a wreath laying ceremony before the monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II, Focus News Agency reports.



"Today is a celebration and we mark the Day of Victory and the Day of Europe. The great idea of a united Europe would have never been realised without the victory over Nazi Germany. This is why we need to respect and honour the memory of those millions of victims of the war against Nazism and not forget the contribution of Bulgaria. Thousands of Bulgarians died in World War II, and today we must honour their memory and pay tribute to the current Bulgarian veterans," said President Radev.