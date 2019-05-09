Bulgarian Living in Chicago Donates Money to Hospital in Sliven

A Bulgarian who lives in Chicago donated USD 5,700 to the Neonatology Department of the District Hospital in Sliven.

The sixty-year-old Pencho Nedev has lived in Chicago for 21 years and has a private business in the USA. He has been helping hospitals and social institutions in Bulgaria for years.

I have not lost faith that we can build trust among ourselves, although many people cannot understand why I do that. I have been donating money for years and I hope that other people will join such causes as well, Pencho Nedev says. In his view, the personal example is very important. That is why he gives an example to his children and grandchildren. BNR