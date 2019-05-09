Creditors of Bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank can Receive Partial Compensation

Business | May 9, 2019, Thursday
Assignees of the bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank will start paying EUR 391 million to the bank’s creditors. The payment of the amounts from the first partial account will be made through the network of UniCredit Bulbank.

All taxes and commissions for the financial transactions are at the expense of the payees.  Creditors of Corporate Commercial Bank can check the due amounts at the Commercial Register under the bank account, Unified Identification Code 831184677 in Declared Insolvency Acts section or on the Internet page of the bank:www.corpbank.bg in Questions and Answers section.

People can receive additional information at the registry of Corporate Commercial Bank from 9 am until 4.30 pm. / BNR

