Creditors of Bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank can Receive Partial Compensation
Assignees of the bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank will start paying EUR 391 million to the bank’s creditors. The payment of the amounts from the first partial account will be made through the network of UniCredit Bulbank.
All taxes and commissions for the financial transactions are at the expense of the payees. Creditors of Corporate Commercial Bank can check the due amounts at the Commercial Register under the bank account, Unified Identification Code 831184677 in Declared Insolvency Acts section or on the Internet page of the bank:www.corpbank.bg in Questions and Answers section.
People can receive additional information at the registry of Corporate Commercial Bank from 9 am until 4.30 pm. / BNR
- » The Gap between Lowest and Highest Salaries is Widening in Bulgaria
- » Five Applicants will Participate at the Concession Procedure for Sofia Airport
- » Bitcoin Reached its Highest Level since the Beginning of the Year
- » Iran stops curbing enriched uranium, heavy water stocks
- » The Arctic Council Foreign Ministers Ended Their Meeting in Finland Without a Joint Statement
- » GDP Growth is 3.1% in 2018, According to the Institute of Economics Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences