Bulgarian Red Cross Continue to Work on Projects Focused on the most Vulnerable Social Groups

We continue to work on projects focused on the most vulnerable social groups – children and the elderly, President of the Bulgarian Red Cross Hristo Grigorov told Focus Radio on the occasion of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. In his words, the work of the Red Cross is sporadic, it is year-round, and with more than 100 active projects the organisation is currently focusing on these two social groups. "We work all year round, it is a fact that the EU has delegated such serious programs to us. There are two sectors in the Bulgarian society that are most vulnerable to all things that happen around us – these are children and elderly people. We continue to work, we continue to help. I am convinced that next year, on May 8, we will again be able to report on a work well-done. And the trust of both the state institutions and all people in need in Bulgaria," he said.