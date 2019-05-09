Six New Cases of Measles Registered in Kyustendil Area for the Past Week
Six new cases of measles have been registered on the territory of Kyustendil region for the past week, Surveillance of Contagious Diseases Directorate, Regional Health Inspection – Kyustendil, told Focus Radio, Kyustendil. The first case of the disease was established in March. For April, cases have increased by another six, and last week there were six new cases of measles. All of them have received treatment for the disease. The Regional Health Inspection has taken measures to notify and prevent the spread of the disease in the region.
- » Nearly 153,000 Bulgarians Suffer From Cardiovascular Diseases
- » More than 1,000 People have Died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- » Seven Cases of Measles Confirmed in Burgas
- » Light Cannabis is Already Legally Sold in Belgium
- » The First Pulmonary Transplant in Bulgaria is Expected in 2021
- » 1,800 People Visit Pirogov Hospital During Easter Holidays