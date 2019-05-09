Six New Cases of Measles Registered in Kyustendil Area for the Past Week

Six new cases of measles have been registered on the territory of Kyustendil region for the past week, Surveillance of Contagious Diseases Directorate, Regional Health Inspection – Kyustendil, told Focus Radio, Kyustendil. The first case of the disease was established in March. For April, cases have increased by another six, and last week there were six new cases of measles. All of them have received treatment for the disease. The Regional Health Inspection has taken measures to notify and prevent the spread of the disease in the region.