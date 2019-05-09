Internationally Renowned Tenor José Carreras Arrives in Sofia for his Concert

The world famous Spanish tenor José Carreras arrived in Sofia on May 8 for his concert, which will take place on May 11 in Area Aremeec Hall. It will be a farewell of the maestro with the Bulgarian audience, reports BNT.

Carreras and his team will stay in Sofia for four days, with three of them dedicated to rehearsals with the Sofia Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

On Saturday, Carreras will be on stage with one of his favourite students - Rosen Nenchev and soprano Ilina Mihaylova.

It is expected tomorrow Jose Carreras to be awarded the honorary title "Doctor Honoris Causa" of the National Academy of Music "Prof. Pancho Vladigerov".