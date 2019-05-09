Internationally Renowned Tenor José Carreras Arrives in Sofia for his Concert

Society » CULTURE | May 9, 2019, Thursday // 08:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Internationally Renowned Tenor José Carreras Arrives in Sofia for his Concert

The world famous Spanish tenor José Carreras arrived in Sofia on May 8 for his concert, which will take place on May 11 in Area Aremeec Hall. It will be a farewell of the maestro with the Bulgarian audience, reports BNT. 

Carreras and his team will stay in Sofia for four days, with three of them dedicated to rehearsals with the Sofia Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

On Saturday, Carreras will be on stage with one of his favourite students - Rosen Nenchev and soprano Ilina Mihaylova.

It is expected tomorrow Jose Carreras to be awarded the honorary title "Doctor Honoris Causa" of the National Academy of Music "Prof. Pancho Vladigerov".

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria