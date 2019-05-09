Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria with Highs between 17°C and 22°C

The weather will be cloudy today with maximum temperatures between 17°C and 22°C, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Today, from the west, the cloud will start to increase, high and medium clouds at first but becoming dense by the evening, bringing rain to some places in the western part of the country. There will be light wind, in the eastern areas – up to moderate, from the south-southwest. The daily temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum will reach 17°C to 22°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop and will be lower than the May average.

Across the Black Sea coast, the cloud will break to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Light to moderate south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures: 15°C -19°C.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy. Rain or snow over 1,800 m is expected in the massifs to the west. Moderate wind from the southwest. The temperatures will rise, reaching a maximum of about 10°C at 1,200 m, and about 4°C at 2,000 m.