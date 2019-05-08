Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova had a Working Meeting with China's Ambassador

"We would like our cooperation to have more concrete, practical dimensions, including through the implementation of large investment projects with Chinese participation in Bulgaria," said Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova during a working meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador Republic of Bulgaria in Bulgaria, Mr.Dong Xiaojun, the press service of the Cabinet announced.



Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova noted that our country wants to expand the exchange and the variety of high quality Bulgarian products on the Chinese market.

For last year, trade between the two countries grew by 22 percent compared to 2017 and amounted to $ 2.237 billion.



In turn, Chinese Ambassador stressed that the Chinese market is always open to Bulgarian products, and his government encourages Chinese companies to invest in Bulgaria.

He pointed out that Chinese companies have a great interest in working with Bulgarian partners. Some of them are keen to watch and await the launch of projects in the energy and transport sectors.



This year marks 70 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China. In this connection, a series of joint initiatives dedicated to this anniversary will be held, the report says.