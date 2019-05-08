Rumen Radev: The Bulgarian People Showed a Sustainable System of Tolerance
pixabay.com
This is what the president said about the Pope's visit, reported NOVA TV.
"The Bulgarian people have shown the world that they have a sustainable system of tolerance." This is what President Rumen Radev commented on the visit of the Pope in Bulgaria.
Today, the head of state gathered representatives of various denominations at a formal dinner. The occasion is Ramadan's holy month for the Muslims.
Radev urged religious leaders to prevent foreign influences and to keep peace and solidarity.
