Rumen Radev: The Bulgarian People Showed a Sustainable System of Tolerance

Bulgaria: Rumen Radev: The Bulgarian People Showed a Sustainable System of Tolerance pixabay.com

This is what the president said about the Pope's visit, reported NOVA TV. 


"The Bulgarian people have shown the world that they have a sustainable system of tolerance." This is what President Rumen Radev commented on the visit of the Pope in Bulgaria.

Today, the head of state gathered representatives of various denominations at a formal dinner. The occasion is Ramadan's holy month for the Muslims.

Radev urged religious leaders to prevent foreign influences and to keep peace and solidarity.

