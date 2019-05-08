The Macedonian Science Institute in Sofia Wants North Macedonia to Recognize the Bulgarian Community

The government in Skopje to recognize the Bulgarian national community in the Republic of North Macedonia constitutionally. That is what they insist on in a statement from the Macedonian Science Institute in Sofia. According to Ljubcho Troharov - a member of the Institute's Management Board, Bulgaria should put this request as the main condition for the membership of our Southwest neighbor in the EU.

The Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia does not deliver the expected results. The Multidisciplinary Commission on Historical and Educational Issues has also failed, the Macedonian Science Institute said. According to Trendafil Mitev, Deputy Chairman of the Institute, the best decision is for the Commission to withdraw from the bilateral talks and trigger the member of the treaty, which regulates within one year its suspension. A new treaty is needed in which the Bulgarian national interests are protected. Otherwise, according to Trendafil Mitev, we will find ourselves in a situation where within the European Union Bulgaria will have to defend its identity from the Republic of North Macedonia.

Bulgarian citizens should gain the same rights as other ethnicities, as stated in the constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia, insist in their statement from the Macedonian Science Institute in Sofia. The document also announces the suspension of state information media policy in our Southwest neighbor, feeding the language of hatred towards Bulgarians. According to former Ambassador to Belgrade and Sarajevo, Lubcho Troharov, who is in charge of the institute, the recognition of the Bulgarian community should be the basis of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.



"The request for recognition of the Bulgarian national community in the Republic of North Macedonia should be the main condition that Bulgaria has to put on Skopje for EU membership," Trokarov explained.

Due to the lack of progress in the talks on the controversies of the common history of the Macedonian Institute of Science, Sofia has called on Sofia to withdraw from bilateral talks in the Joint Commission and to negotiate a new Neighborhood Treaty with Skopje.

Despite the sincere and well-intentioned attitude of Bulgaria, the behavior of the Republic of North Macedonia towards us is controversial, vague and hesitant, which means that it defends the neo-Macedonian doctrine and denies the common Bulgarian history, Trendafil Mitev