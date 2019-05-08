Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov: There is no Reason to Resign after the EP Elections

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is categorical that he has no reason to resign after the European Parliament elections.

"First, these are European elections. In addition, we gave 9 million only for machine vote. An election is over 53-54 million, to make new elections, and October elections - 160 million to give for elections, we have to be cautious ... "he argues before bTV.

Borisov also commented that he is not worried about the future of Europe after these elections. "Europe has always been right. Europe has always been predictable. Some people are now pretending nationalists, but after going to Brussels everything changes. I rather worry about what Viktor Orban has done - he has dropped his support for Manfred Weber, "the GERB leader said.

He announced he trusts his agriculture minister Rumen Porozhanov and would not make him resign because of the revelation that his family bought a flat 15 years ago at a significantly lower market price. Resignation, however, will come if it turns out that the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food has committed breaches in the guest houses funded with EU funds.

The prime minister's comment comes after a publication in the Trud daily, which shows that in 2004 the family of Porozhanov acquired an apartment of 240 sq.m for the amount of 54 000 BGN.

Borisov said he had called Porozhanov, who told him it was a bargain during which he was not in a high post and declared everything in 2009 when he became the head of the Cabinet of the then Finance Minister Simeon Djankov .

"The man said," I am ready to resign! ", Borisov said, but he was categorical:" 2004 was another government if it was illegal they should have had him arrested and judged. "

At the same time, the prime minister stressed that he was closely monitoring the check-up of the Euro-funding scheme for guest houses, which was controlled by Porozhanov when he was head of the State Fund for Agriculture.

"If there are violations on this line, he will immediately be resigned and the law enforcement authorities will be involved... Apparently Porozhanov is on target and everyone focuses on him," Borisov said, adding that the program is actually worked well and has many guest houses in operation, and problems have come where beneficiaries have benefited from funding to make their own villas.

Borisov once again thanked the media, highlighting the property scandals in power and opposition in recent weeks: "This shows that media freedom is full. And as a result of drastic penalties, they are imposed by party, state, and perhaps judicial. "

The Prime Minister called the "false, yellow news, brown news, deception, suggestion, shame" the assertion that the visit of Pope Francis to Bulgaria had a second plan - persuading Bulgaria to accept a second wave of migrants.

In his words, the Holy Father has clearly said that we should open our hearts to the refugees of wars and cataclysms, not to economic migrants.

On the occasion of the BSP's assertion that he used his post to make the election campaign of GERB, the prime minister stressed that he had not been to any party event: "If they consider the visit of the pope to be a campaign, they overestimate me.

Borisov commented on the arrest of the deputy mayor of Mladost district Desislava Ivancheva. "I have told them twice to all the participants in the detention. They explained to me that each banknote had to be described so that the material evidence would not fall. Even the most severe criminal has to be respected. After this tender woman put handcuffs on her legs and arms and two giant policemen walked beside her, then the arrests I was looking at were very simple and accurate, "he said.

To the question whether he has confidence in the leader of CPONPI Plamen Georgiev after the scandal with his property, the prime minister replied that a check is under way, and Georgiev is elected by the parliament. According to Borisov, the commission has done a lot of work in recent years by confiscating and / or imposing a property seizure of over BGN 2 billion.

According to the Prime Minister, the case with Georgiev's property is like the one with the chairman of SCC Lozan Panov and if asked if he has confidence in Panov, he will answer that he does not have confidence. "Panov is a political figure and makes a comment on political issues - he has to focus on the court," the GERB leader said.

"I respect the President, I hope he respects me ... What we have learned, we have done the job." Borisov commented on whether he has made a pail with the restoration of the Higher Air School in Dolna Mitropolia. He specified that they were working together with President Rumen Radev for the restoration of the school.

"When he was the commander of the Air Force, we've been talking about restoring the military school ever since. Even yesterday we heard about this topic. And he is pleased with what has been done, "the prime minister said.

In his words, the president is the first power in the country, and that is why his wife is "the first lady". "He is the first ruler, he is the supreme commander. When we build ourselves - the head of the state comes first, followed by the boss of the parliament, then me. The first one to say that he is not in power, but you see, BSP is aware of me in the CEC, whether I'm by car, whether I'm on a plane, whether I'm on foot or by subway. The same goes for him on this logic. When you send the boss to the press center for the BSP leader or the head of the cabinet - the fourth in the BSP list - it is clear that you have a political attitude", Commented the leader of GERB.

"For the UNWE, the state gave the money it had promised, but we sent the state financial control to check everything," the prime minister said.

He specified that Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov was opposed to granting these funds. "The Rector's explanation is that when they started building they did not know that the central heating pipeline was passing underneath. They say this rector is my friend. But there are Oresharski teachers (Plamen Oresharski, former prime minister) and Gechev (Rumen Gechev, MP from BSP) from our opponents. I did it for the students and the teachers, "Borisov explained.