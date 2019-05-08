Again there are Rainfalls in Bulgaria, but Temperatures are Rising

At night and in the eastern regions the sky will be clear. In the morning it will be cool, with minimum temperatures between 3 and 8 degrees, along the Black Sea - between 9 and 11 degrees.

On Thursday from the west the cloud will again increase, at first high and medium, but by the evening it will get thicker and in places in the western half of the country it will rain. The wind will turn from south to southwest, will be weak, in the eastern regions - to moderate.



Daily temperatures will grow slightly, the maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the May average.

Above the mountains there will be considerable clouds. There will be rainfalls, and more than 1,800 meters of snow, in the western half of the country. The wind will turn from the southwest to moderate. Temperatures will rise; the maximum height of 1200 m will be about 10 degrees, at 2000 m - about 4 degrees.

On the Black Sea coast there will be torn, mostly high and medium clouds. It will blow a mild to moderate south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be in the range of 15-19 degrees. The sea water temperature is 11-14 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 bales. Evening will increase.

On Friday, it will be mostly in the eastern half of the country where local intense rainfall, accompanied by thunder, is possible. The wind will turn from the northwest, the morning temperatures will rise. On Saturday there will be more sunny hours, it will warm up. Short-term rainfall is possible in the extreme eastern regions and in the mountains.