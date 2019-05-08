Sofia Municipality Renovate the Square "St. Alexander Nevsky"

The granite pavements in the area of ​​St. Alexander Nevsky Square, including the approach on Oborishte Street - from Rakovski Street to the Alexander Nevski Temple, are preserved. This is part of the project for the repair of the square, with its approval, Yordanka Fandakova, mayor of Sofia, told journalists.

Upon my request, together with the Chief Architect of Sofia and the Institute for Cultural Monuments, the design of the architectural studio "AA", which provided for the change of the pavements and the granite pavements, was modified, explained Fandakova. She specified that the only thing that is envisaged in the framework of the overall reconstruction is only a partial repair where this is necessary, but with the pavement being preserved.

We commissioned not to use the originally designed lighting fixtures, but to have lighting fixtures that were characteristic of the construction of the square. The architectural figure of Lyubomir Dalchev and all the monuments in this area are preserved, the mayor of Sofia said. "There will be no monuments in the area, the granite paving stones and lighting fixtures will be correlated with the historic vision of this square," Yordanka Fandakova assured. She said that the level of the pavements in the square would not change.